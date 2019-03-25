CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, and Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2019.

soared 15.27% to Rs 19.25 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 246 shares in the past one month.

surged 12.90% to Rs 13.48. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20640 shares in the past one month.

spiked 11.24% to Rs 46.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3533 shares in the past one month.

jumped 10.42% to Rs 95.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49431 shares in the past one month.

Fashions Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 1059.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2935 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)