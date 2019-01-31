JUST IN
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 126.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 137.65% to Rs 77.26 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 126.16% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 137.65% to Rs 77.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.2632.51 138 OPM %26.1733.87 -PBDT15.477.22 114 PBT15.176.95 118 NP10.204.51 126

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:20 IST

