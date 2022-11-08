Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 46.60% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of Cil Securities rose 37.25% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.60% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.801.91 47 OPM %33.5737.17 -PBDT0.940.72 31 PBT0.920.70 31 NP0.700.51 37
