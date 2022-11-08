Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.60% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities rose 37.25% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.60% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.801.9133.5737.170.940.720.920.700.700.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)