Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 75.53 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion rose 283.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 75.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.5372.545.575.052.051.490.590.090.460.12

