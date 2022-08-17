Cipla board appoints Ashish Adukia as global CFO

The pharma major on Tuesday announced that its board has approved the appointment of Ashish Adukia as the global chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 16 August 2022.

The drug maker said that the new appointment will relieve Dinesh Jain from the additional responsibility of interim chief financial officer with effect from 16 August 2022. Dinesh Jain will continue as senior vice-president & head-corporate finance, it added.

Ashish Adukia has close to two decades of experience spanning across investment banking and a large Indian conglomerate. In his earlier assignment, Adukia was the chief financial officer of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and was part of the leadership team. Prior to ABG, he has worked as an investment banker with organizations like Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and PwC.

Ashish Adukia is a Chartered Accountant and MMS (Finance) from JBIMS. In 2017, he featured in Fortune India's 40 under 40 list.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 4% to Rs 686.40 crore on 2.3% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,375.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Cipla were down 0.18% to Rs 1,032 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)