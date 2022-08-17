Sona BLW Precision partners Israeli firm for smart mobility solutions

-
ALSO READ
RateGain, Sona Comstar, Bharat Gears, Nxtdigital in focus
Sona BLW Precision Forgings partners with C-Motive Technologies
Sona BLW Precision partners Enedym to produce magnet-less EV motors
Sona BLW Precision ties up with US firm for electrostatic drive motors
Sona BLW Precision Forgings forms strategic partnership with Enedym, Canada
-
The partnership with Drive TLV ("DRIVE") will give Sona Comstar access to Israel's hi-tech mobility start-up ecosystem.Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has partnered with DRIVE, an Israel-based innovation hub focused on smart mobility solutions.
Drive collaborates with a select group of partners in the mobility industry. Its partners rely on DRIVE to bring top emerging technologies to them and tailor solutions to their needs. With its vast experience and network in the mobility realm, deep knowledge of each partner's assets, and the ability to back the partnership with focused investments, DRIVE can create effective matches between its partners and promising start-ups based on the real market needs. Drive TLV has helped more than 50 mobility-focused start-ups raise more than $2 billion to develop and commercialize new technologies since 2017.
As an innovation-hub partner, Sona Comstar can participate in DRIVE's start-up commercialization program, FASTLANE. Further, it will have access to DRIVE's new testing, evaluation and development centre, POWER.
Kiran M Deshmukh, Group CTO of Sona Comstar, said: "Israel is one of the global hubs for smart mobility innovation. Drive TLV's accelerator, prototyping lab, and shared workspace encourage innovation, networking, and collaboration with mobility-focused technology start-ups. Our partnership with Drive will help us speed up our innovation processes as we look to expand our collaboration with the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem in the mobility space."
Itay Erel, CEO of Drive TLV said, "We are thrilled to partner with Sona Comstar, Drive's first India based partner. Sona Comstar is a forward thinking and innovative organization that is focused on expanding their offering into new domains. There is no doubt that our new partnership will create exciting opportunities for Sona Comstar as well as for start-ups and fellow partners in Drive's ecosystem."
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs. Sona Comstar is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) market.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings declined 7.77% to Rs 75.84 crore on 17.67% rise in net sales to Rs 589.22 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 0.05% to Rs 570.20 on Tuesday (16 August 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU