Adani Power Ltd Surges 2.98%

Adani Power Ltd gained 2.98% today to trade at Rs 373.1. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.93% to quote at 4975.53. The index is up 11.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Power Company Ltd increased 2.12% and NTPC Ltd added 1.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 83.68 % over last one year compared to the 7.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 28.79% over last one month compared to 11.93% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 9.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 373.75 on 17 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.95 on 24 Aug 2021.

