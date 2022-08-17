Techno Electric gallops on bagging new orders worth Rs 1,455 cr

Techno Electric & Engineering Company jumped 9.38% to Rs 306.10 after the company announced that it has recently secured new orders for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) totalling to Rs 1,455 crore.

The EPC company received orders worth Rs 666 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Kota and also bagged orders worth Rs 789 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Jhalawar.

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 24.5% to Rs 35.55 crore on 8.7% decline in net sales to Rs 172.96 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) player and green energy generator in the power sector.

