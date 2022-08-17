Inox Leisure Ltd Falls 1.04%

Inox Leisure Ltd has added 0.11% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 10.04% rise in the SENSEX

Inox Leisure Ltd lost 1.04% today to trade at Rs 535. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.11% to quote at 13804.28. The index is up 7.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PVR Ltd decreased 0.58% and Infosys Ltd lost 0.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 5.9 % over last one year compared to the 7.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Inox Leisure Ltd has added 0.11% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 10.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3367 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35783 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 622.3 on 04 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 299.25 on 13 Sep 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)