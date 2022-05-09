Aarti Drugs Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Aarti Drugs reported 7.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.34 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 51.65 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

The company's consolidated net sales jumped 38.4% to Rs 694.27 crore in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 501.75 in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax rose 8% year on year to Rs 70.5 crore in Q4 FY22.

Total expenses were up by 43.2% year on year to Rs 626.73 crore in Q4 FY22. Cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 471.08 crore, rising by 56.3% year on year in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

On full year basis, the pharma company posted a 26.9% decline in net profit to Rs 205.04 crore despite a 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2,488.65 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharma intermediates and specialty chemicals.

Shares of Aarti Drugs closed 0.15% lower to end at Rs 445 on the BSE.

