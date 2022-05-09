Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2022.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2022.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd lost 15.28% to Rs 1444.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4972 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 184.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9532 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 94.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd dropped 8.80% to Rs 1372.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9357 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd slipped 8.01% to Rs 379. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13304 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)