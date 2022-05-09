Startech Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd, Vikas Ecotech Ltd and Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2022.

Startech Finance Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 158.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14211 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 52.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8175 shares in the past one month.

Ruchira Papers Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 97.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57059 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd fell 9.86% to Rs 4.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd shed 8.70% to Rs 94.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

