Cipla Ltd gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 947.8, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.91% in last one year as compared to a 54.16% jump in NIFTY and a 44.99% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 947.8, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.32% on the day, quoting at 14278.1. The Sensex is at 47777.03, down 2.16%. Cipla Ltd has gained around 22.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13234.25, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 948.4, up 0.58% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 61.91% in last one year as compared to a 54.16% jump in NIFTY and a 44.99% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

