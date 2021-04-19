Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 239.15 points or 3.34% at 6923.82 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 7.89%), Centrum Capital Ltd (down 7.72%),Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 7.3%),Bank of India (down 7.1%),RBL Bank Ltd (down 6.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bank of Maharashtra (down 6.72%), Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 6.63%), Federal Bank Ltd (down 6.42%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 6.32%), and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 6.24%).

On the other hand, CARE Ratings Ltd (up 4.2%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 2.22%), and CRISIL Ltd (up 1.56%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 975.39 or 2% at 47856.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 287.05 points or 1.96% at 14330.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 358.03 points or 1.7% at 20660.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 125.01 points or 1.82% at 6759.94.

On BSE,665 shares were trading in green, 2210 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

