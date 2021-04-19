Times Guaranty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Vivimed Labs Ltd, KDDL Ltd and Nureca Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 April 2021.

Times Guaranty Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 42.45 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4499 shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd surged 17.82% to Rs 90.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91445 shares in the past one month.

Vivimed Labs Ltd soared 16.46% to Rs 23. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd rose 11.92% to Rs 405. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1380 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 1105.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8457 shares in the past one month.

