Cipla partners with Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market three new oral anti-diabetic drugs

Cipla and Boehringer Ingelheim India announced their partnership in India to co-market three new oral anti-diabetics drugs Oboravo (Empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (Empagliflozin+Metformin) and Tiptengio (Empagliflozin+Linagliptin).
Empagliflozin is approved for glucose-control in patients with type-2 diabetes; it is also approved for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death, in patients with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. The Empagliflozin + Metformin combination Oboravo Met can be given to newly diagnosed patients of type-2 diabetes who have higher baseline HbA1c levels.
The Empagliflozin + Linagliptin combination Tiptengio is the world's first approved combination of an SGLT-2 inhibitor and DPP4 inhibitor.
In addition to a strong effect on lowering blood sugar levels, it also addresses multiple pathophysiological defects in type 2 diabetes, and is a big step towards improved management of type 2 diabetes. It will also help in reducing the pill burden for patients and help improve adherence to the prescribed treatment.
