20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 81.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 187.78 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 81.78% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 187.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 162.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales187.78162.28 16 OPM %12.4312.03 -PBDT19.4512.69 53 PBT16.119.29 73 NP11.876.53 82

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:17 IST

