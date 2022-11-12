20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 81.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 187.78 croreNet profit of 20 Microns rose 81.78% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 187.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 162.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales187.78162.28 16 OPM %12.4312.03 -PBDT19.4512.69 53 PBT16.119.29 73 NP11.876.53 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU