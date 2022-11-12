20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 81.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 187.78 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 81.78% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 187.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 162.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.187.78162.2812.4312.0319.4512.6916.119.2911.876.53

