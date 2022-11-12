Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 344.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.41% to Rs 931.31 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 344.19% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.41% to Rs 931.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 672.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.931.31672.888.414.5575.4129.9150.466.5827.546.20

