Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 344.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.41% to Rs 931.31 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 344.19% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.41% to Rs 931.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 672.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales931.31672.88 38 OPM %8.414.55 -PBDT75.4129.91 152 PBT50.466.58 667 NP27.546.20 344

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:17 IST

