CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

CitiPort Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:42 IST

