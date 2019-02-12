JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.62% to Rs 168.70 crore

Net loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.62% to Rs 168.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 202.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales168.70202.33 -17 OPM %3.8911.56 -PBDT0.5220.27 -97 PBT-3.3216.51 PL NP-3.3216.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements