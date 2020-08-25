City Union Bank Ltd extends winning spree

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 131.9, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% drop in NIFTY and a 19.09% drop in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131.9, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11471.5. The Sensex is at 38852.69, up 0.14%. City Union Bank Ltd has risen around 7.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12484.5, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

