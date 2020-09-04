City Union Bank Ltd Slides 4.13%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 2.33%

City Union Bank Ltd has added 19.97% over last one month compared to 6.81% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.99% rise in the SENSEX

City Union Bank Ltd fell 4.13% today to trade at Rs 139.4. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 2.33% to quote at 26094.86. The index is up 6.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RBL Bank Ltd decreased 2.75% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 2.7% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 13.71 % over last one year compared to the 4.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

City Union Bank Ltd has added 19.97% over last one month compared to 6.81% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.99% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42304 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 249 on 16 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.1 on 07 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)