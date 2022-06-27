City Union Bank Ltd soars 7.46%, Gains for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.85, up 7.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% jump in NIFTY and a 8.32% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.85, up 7.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 15879.75. The Sensex is at 53333.72, up 1.15%. City Union Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16887.35, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.8, up 7.42% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is down 19.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% jump in NIFTY and a 8.32% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)