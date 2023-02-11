City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 11.07% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 16.46% to Rs 1205.64 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 11.07% to Rs 217.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 196.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 16.46% to Rs 1205.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1035.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1205.641035.24 16 OPM %57.9360.99 -PBDT272.84246.12 11 PBT272.84246.12 11 NP217.84196.12 11

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:31 IST

