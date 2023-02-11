City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 11.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.46% to Rs 1205.64 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 11.07% to Rs 217.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 196.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 16.46% to Rs 1205.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1035.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1205.641035.2457.9360.99272.84246.12272.84246.12217.84196.12

