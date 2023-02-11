Polycon International standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net profit of Polycon International rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.517.73 -16 OPM %5.079.70 -PBDT0.300.35 -14 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030.01 200

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:31 IST

