Polycon International standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net profit of Polycon International rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.517.735.079.700.300.350.0300.030.01

