Classic Global Finance & Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Classic Global Finance & Capital remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.140.10 40 OPM %7.1410.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
