Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 174.91 croreNet loss of Mideast Integrated Steels reported to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 174.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales174.910 0 OPM %4.850 -PBDT2.8141.55 -93 PBT-13.7125.91 PL NP-13.7125.91 PL
