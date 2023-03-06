Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 11.86 croreNet loss of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.8611.87 0 OPM %39.9796.38 -PBDT0.476.82 -93 PBT-5.460.89 PL NP-4.090.67 PL
