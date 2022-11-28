Clix Capital Services Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 166.17 croreNet profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt reported to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 35.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 166.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales166.17155.78 7 OPM %46.3412.99 -PBDT16.57-36.24 LP PBT10.17-48.06 LP NP7.91-35.99 LP
