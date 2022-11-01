Solara receives EDQM CEP approval for its API unit in Vishakhapatnam

Solara Active Pharma Sciences announced that its new state of the art multipurpose API manufacturing facility at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, had received 'Certificate of Suitability' (CEP) approval for the manufacture of Ibuprofen API, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM), the first international regulatory approval for this new facility.

With this key approval, Solara has CEP approval for two manufacturing facilities for Ibuprofen API, the other being its dedicated manufacturing facility located at Puducherry, India.

Solara also expects series of other international regulatory approvals for its Vizag facility, including USFDA.

