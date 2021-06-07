Coal India Ltd Spikes 2.38%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.05%

Coal India Ltd has added 14.58% over last one month compared to 2.11% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.02% rise in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd rose 2.38% today to trade at Rs 156.75. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.05% to quote at 19239.92. The index is down 2.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.79% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 158.74 % over last one year compared to the 52.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has added 14.58% over last one month compared to 2.11% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 162.95 on 26 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 109.5 on 15 Oct 2020.

