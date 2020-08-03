Coal India production declines 3% in July

-
The state-run coal major reported 3% decline in production to 37.36 million tonnes in July 2020 as against 38.51 million tonnes in July 2019.
Coal offtake declined 6.9% to 43.39 million tonnes in July 2020 compared with 46.59 million tonnes in July 2019.
On a month-on-month basis, coal production slipped 4.69% and coal offtake advanced 4.27% compared with last month. The disclosure was made on Saturday, 1 August 2020.
The coal major reported 23.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,625.76 crore on 4.1% fall in net sales to Rs 25,597.43 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Shares of Coal India skid 0.31% to Rs 128.95 on BSE. Coal India is a coal mining company, which is engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.
