Consumer Durables shares gain

Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 250.7 points or 1.17% at 21729.94 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.48%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.64%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.76%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.42%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, TTK Prestige Ltd (down 3.03%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.75%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.43%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.7 or 0.89% at 37273.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.85 points or 0.85% at 10979.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.16 points or 0.76% at 13120.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.76 points or 0.6% at 4521.13.

On BSE,1004 shares were trading in green, 785 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 10:00 IST

