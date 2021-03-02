Coal India production skids 7% YoY in Feb

The state-run company's coal production, on a provisional basis, fell 6.6% to 61.9 million tonnes (MT) in February 2021 as against 66.2 MT in February 2020.

Coal India's coal offtake in February 2021 stood at 51.2 million tonnes (MT), down 6.2% from 54.6 MT in February 2020.

Sequentially, coal production rose 2.31% while offtake slipped 3.93% in February 2021 over January 2021.

The PSU miner posted a 21.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,084.10 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 21,708.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Coal India fell 0.75% to Rs 153.15 on BSE. Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)