Escorts sells 13,664 tractors in October 2020

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in October 2020 sold 13,664 tractors, the company's highest ever October sales and registering a growth of 2.3% against 13,353 tractors sold in October 2019.

Domestic tractor sales in October was at 13,180 tractors registering a growth of 1.1% against 13,034 tractors in October 2019.

Export tractor sales in October 2020 was at 484 tractors against 319 tractors exported in October 2019, registering a growth of 51.7%.

