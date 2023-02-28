Coal Ministry Auctions Ten Mines Under Commercial Auction

Ministry of Coal had launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under 6th round and second attempt of 5th round on November 03, 2022. Forward auctions for these mines have been started on 27.02.2023 and on the 1st day of the e-auction, 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which 6 coal mines were CMSP coal mines and 4 coal mines were MMDR coal mines.

A total of 6 coal mines are fully explored coal mines and 4 coal mines are partially explored coal mines. The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 1,866 Million Tonnes. Cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 7.9 MTPA (excluding Partially Explored Coal Mines).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)