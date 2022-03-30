JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

ONGC slumps as OFS begins
Business Standard

Coastal Corporation rallies after the board approves rights issue

Capital Market 

Coastal Corporation surged 4.44% to Rs 357.90 after the company announced that its board has given the green flag for fund raising up to Rs 50 crore through Rights Issue.

The board of Coastal Corporation also approved constitution of the "rights issue committee" to decide detailed terms and conditions of the rights issue. The company is yet to announce the record date for rights issue.

Visakhapatnam-based Coastal Corporation is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of a wide variety of shrimp. The company exports various grades of shrimp to countries such as the United States, Europe, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 37.2% rise in net profit to Rs 4.72 crore on a 16.1% increase in net sales to Rs 146.13 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 30 2022. 11:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU