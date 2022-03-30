Volumes spurt at United Breweries Ltd counter

-
United Breweries Ltd registered volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 122.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8390 shares
Tata Coffee Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 March 2022.
United Breweries Ltd registered volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 122.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8390 shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.1,407.25. Volumes stood at 6987 shares in the last session.
Tata Coffee Ltd registered volume of 9.53 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.34% to Rs.218.50. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.
MAS Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 18877 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6342 shares. The stock rose 5.93% to Rs.555.00. Volumes stood at 7220 shares in the last session.
IDFC First Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 117.37 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.90% to Rs.39.00. Volumes stood at 72.11 lakh shares in the last session.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 1313 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock gained 1.96% to Rs.802.10. Volumes stood at 537 shares in the last session.
