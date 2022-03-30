ONGC slumps as OFS begins

ONGC fell 4.27% to Rs 163.75 after the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors today, 30 March 2022.Through the OFS, the Government of India proposes to sell up to 9,43,52,094 equity shares (representing 0.75% stake), with an option to sell an additional 0.75% stake or 9,43,52,094 equity shares in case of oversubscription.
The floor price for the sale has been set at Rs 159, at over 7% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 171 on Tuesday.
The total OFS size (base size + green shoe) stands at 18,87,04,188 shares, representing 1.5% of outstanding equity shares of the company, the value of which (at floor price) aggregates to Rs 3000 crore.
The Government of India held 60.41% stake in ONGC as of 31 December 2021.
The OFS opened on Wednesday (30 March 2022) for non-retail investors, while both retail as well as non-retail investors will be able to subscribe on Thursday (31 March 2022).
Equity shares representing 0.075% equity in the company have been reserved for eligible employees of the PSU.
As on 10:50 IST, the OFS received subscription for 83,73,743 shares. It was subscribed 9.86% on the base non-retail offer size of 8,49,16,884 shares and 4.93% on the total non-retail offer size (base size + green shoe) of 16,98,33,769 shares.
ONGC is India's largest integrated oil and gas company. Its consolidated net profit surged 334.12% to Rs 10,931.61 crore on 45.27% rise in net sales to Rs 145,685.58 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU