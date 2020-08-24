Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 22.84% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 63.23 croreNet profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 22.84% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.2370.85 -11 OPM %9.4410.40 -PBDT5.797.63 -24 PBT5.537.50 -26 NP2.503.24 -23
