Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 22.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 63.23 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 22.84% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.2370.859.4410.405.797.635.537.502.503.24

