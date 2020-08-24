JUST IN
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.15% to Rs 15.46 crore

Net Loss of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reported to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.15% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 120.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.46120.34 -87 OPM %-62.16-1.98 -PBDT-13.82-6.70 -106 PBT-16.64-9.55 -74 NP-16.66-9.55 -74

Mon, August 24 2020. 07:49 IST

