Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra CIE Automotive tumbles after Q4 PAT slumped 86%
Renault-Nissan Automotive suspends operations at Chennai plant
Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter
Automotive Axles snaps 2-day losing run
-
Sales decline 87.15% to Rs 15.46 croreNet Loss of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reported to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.15% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 120.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.46120.34 -87 OPM %-62.16-1.98 -PBDT-13.82-6.70 -106 PBT-16.64-9.55 -74 NP-16.66-9.55 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU