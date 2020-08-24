Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 48.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 107.10% to Rs 18555.77 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 48.16% to Rs 340.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 230.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 107.10% to Rs 18555.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8959.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18555.778959.9157.0163.22479.01366.42479.01366.42340.95230.12

