Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 48.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 107.10% to Rs 18555.77 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 48.16% to Rs 340.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 230.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 107.10% to Rs 18555.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8959.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income18555.778959.91 107 OPM %57.0163.22 -PBDT479.01366.42 31 PBT479.01366.42 31 NP340.95230.12 48

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:49 IST

