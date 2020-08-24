Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 48.16% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
State Bank of India standalone net profit rises 327.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Bank of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3600.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter
UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 120.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bank of Baroda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 678.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 107.10% to Rs 18555.77 croreNet profit of Union Bank of India rose 48.16% to Rs 340.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 230.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 107.10% to Rs 18555.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8959.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income18555.778959.91 107 OPM %57.0163.22 -PBDT479.01366.42 31 PBT479.01366.42 31 NP340.95230.12 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU