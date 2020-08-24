Intense Technologies consolidated net profit rises 120100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 81.57% to Rs 30.74 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies rose 120100.00% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.57% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.51% to Rs 17.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 68.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.7416.93 82 68.6556.72 21 OPM %46.5810.40 -31.4620.13 - PBDT14.511.50 867 22.5911.90 90 PBT14.321.00 1332 21.4010.02 114 NP12.020.01 120100 17.378.75 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU