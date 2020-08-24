Intense Technologies consolidated net profit rises 120100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 81.57% to Rs 30.74 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies rose 120100.00% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.57% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.51% to Rs 17.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 68.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

