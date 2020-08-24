Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.58% to Rs 2.73 croreNet Loss of Alfa Transformers reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.58% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.738.69 -69 OPM %-27.47-6.10 -PBDT-0.95-0.72 -32 PBT-1.25-1.03 -21 NP-1.25-1.03 -21
