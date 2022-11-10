Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 14.10% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.86% to Rs 683.18 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 14.10% to Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 683.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 696.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales683.18696.14 -2 OPM %19.8023.62 -PBDT184.78194.48 -5 PBT164.99177.08 -7 NP112.79131.31 -14
