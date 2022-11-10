Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 14.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.86% to Rs 683.18 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 14.10% to Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 683.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 696.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.683.18696.1419.8023.62184.78194.48164.99177.08112.79131.31

