Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
Business Standard

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 14.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.86% to Rs 683.18 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 14.10% to Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 683.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 696.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales683.18696.14 -2 OPM %19.8023.62 -PBDT184.78194.48 -5 PBT164.99177.08 -7 NP112.79131.31 -14

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

