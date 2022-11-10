Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 6.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 6.58% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.697.4025.2031.082.192.302.192.251.621.52

