Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 6.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 8.69 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 6.58% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.697.40 17 OPM %25.2031.08 -PBDT2.192.30 -5 PBT2.192.25 -3 NP1.621.52 7
