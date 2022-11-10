Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Orient Paper & Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings
Orient Electric reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Orient Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
-
Sales rise 57.78% to Rs 220.14 croreNet profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.78% to Rs 220.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales220.14139.52 58 OPM %6.73-9.65 -PBDT19.42-10.88 LP PBT11.64-18.71 LP NP7.55-11.69 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU