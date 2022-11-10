Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.78% to Rs 220.14 crore

Net profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.78% to Rs 220.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.220.14139.526.73-9.6519.42-10.8811.64-18.717.55-11.69

