JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
Business Standard

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.78% to Rs 220.14 crore

Net profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.78% to Rs 220.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales220.14139.52 58 OPM %6.73-9.65 -PBDT19.42-10.88 LP PBT11.64-18.71 LP NP7.55-11.69 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU