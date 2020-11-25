Cochin Shipyard update on construction and supply of Autonomous Electric Ferry for ASKO Maritime

Cochin Shipyard signed contracts for construction and supply of Two (2) nos Autonomous Electric Ferry for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway with an option to build 2 more identical vessels in 15 July 2020. This Autonomous Electrical vessel project is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian Government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords. These vessels will be managed by M/s. Massterly AS, a company setup to take technical management and operate autonomous vessels, a joint venture between M/s. Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology and M/s.

Wilhelmsen, one of the largest Maritime shipping companies. Once in operation, these vessels will create a new bench mark for the merchant shipping world in the field of Autonomous Vessels with Zero Carbon Emission.

The 67 Mtr long vessels will initially be delivered as a Full-Electric Transport Ferry, powered by 1846 kWh capacity battery. After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords. The vessels are designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering to be carried out by CSL. They will be built under DNV GL Classification and flagged in Norway, under the rule regulations of the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

The plate cutting ceremony of the two Autonomous Electric Vessels being built for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway was held on 25 November 2020. The plate cutting ceremony is one of the initial milestones in the vessel construction process

