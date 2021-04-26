Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2831.95, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 152.51% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 95.55% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2831.95, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 14484.2. The Sensex is at 48383.4, up 1.05%.Coforge Ltd has eased around 4.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25609.1, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2830.3, down 0.76% on the day. Coforge Ltd jumped 152.51% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 95.55% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 54.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

