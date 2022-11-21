Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 3757.5, down 1.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% rally in NIFTY and a 17.44% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Coforge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3757.5, down 1.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 18138.9. The Sensex is at 61093.31, down 0.92%.Coforge Ltd has lost around 3.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29669.25, down 1.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3774.1, down 0.95% on the day. Coforge Ltd tumbled 30.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% rally in NIFTY and a 17.44% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 38.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)